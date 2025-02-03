New Delhi, February 3: Shein is relaunched in India after a long gap since its ban in 2020. SHEIN, the fashion giant which is known for its clothing and trendy designs has returned to the Indian market under partnership with Reliance Retail.

Reliance, which is owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has launched an app called "SHEIN India Fast Fashion." SHEIN has made its return to the Indian market after being banned. It was one of several Chinese apps, including ByteDance's TikTok, that were prohibited by the Indian government in 2020 due to concerns over data security. Shein was founded in China in 2012 and later moved its headquarters to Singapore. The brand is known for offering a wide range of affordable Western-style clothing. The “SHEIN India Fast Fashion” is now available for download on Android users on Google Play Store. Indian Railways Launches ‘SwaRail’ App for Android and iOS Users; Check Features.

As per a report of Reuters, Reliance Retail has introduced a new app in India through a licensing agreement. Shein's return to India comes nearly five years after its official app was banned in the country due to diplomatic issues. Initially, Shein is providing delivery services in a few selected cities in India, such as New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. However, the company has plans to expand its delivery options to more locations across India in the future. iQOO Neo 10R Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The SHEIN app description says," The Fashion OG is back". Shein provides a vast selection of global trends, styles, silhouettes, patterns, and designs suitable for every occasion. As Shein resumes its operations in India, it will be competing with well-established online fashion platforms such as Myntra and Tata Cliq. As per reports, Reliance Retail is managing the entire supply chain for Shein. It includes responsibilities for sourcing products, handling logistics, and ensuring data protection.

