iQOO is preparing to launch its latest smartphone, the iQOO Neo 10R, in India. The new smartphone will offer a combination of sleek design and advanced features. The Neo 10R will come with a dual-tone colour design for a stylish look. It will likely have a 6.78-inch display. The iQOO Neo 10R may be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, and it is also likely to feature a 50MP main camera. The smartphone may be equipped with a 6,400mAh battery and is anticipated to support 80W fast charging capability. The iQOO Neo 10R price may be around INR 30,000 in India. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon and the iQOO website. Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Nothing Phone 3a Launch Date, Specifications, Features and Expected Price, Know All About Upcoming Nothing Phone 3a Series in India.

iQOO Neo 10R Launch Soon in India

Rewrite the rules of style and power with the #iQOONeo10R. A masterpiece of precision and performance, designed to turn heads and break limits. This isn’t just innovation—it’s the future, redefined. Launching soon, exclusively on @amazonIN and https://t.co/bXttwlZo3N!… pic.twitter.com/DOdHzAn2px — iQOO India (@IqooInd) February 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)