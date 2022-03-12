NFTs for in-game items means players own and control what they buy, earn, or craft. This goes beyond proving the item's rarity; it opens the door to infinite scalability. The most significant benefit NFT game helps bring is that they allow players to retain their investments in value. Space Falcon is one game that takes virtual assets to move further by introducing planets, spaceships, and galaxies.

Space Falcon is an inter-galactic metaverse game made on Solana, featuring the space shooter game and premium SciFi NFTs from cosmos and beyond. Players will explore many galaxies and collect NFTs as they advance in the game. In Space Falcon, NFT things can be traded in and out of the game's ecosystem. It can be, lent, staked, or borrowed for rewards. The experience includes a neutral planet called MetaGround, where players could socialize with many players and trade mission-critical assets.

The Space Falcon's PvE web-based mini-game is live. The fun game features the classic space shooter theme and will continually improve with time. Gamers with good gameplays will be rewarded in the coming weeks, so be sure to start playing to avoid missing out. The value of FCON is tied to the growth of the Space Falcon metaverse, which is why FCON's use in the Space Falcon metaverse is enormous. FCON will be given to top players on the leaderboard and awarded based on their game time. FCON can be earned through in-game asset ownership, such as virtual lands, which other players can pay taxes to access.

Space Falcon intends to use Metaplex frameworks to allow players, artists, and creators to develop and launch their NFTs and auctions. Metaplex incorporates tools plugged directly into the Solana blockchain, making it cost-effective and easy to use. Do get connected to them on their website @spacefalcon.io.