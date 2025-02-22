Mumbai, February 22: Epic Games has announced that Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) will be free to play on its online store until March 30. The Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 1 and 2 are available for free on EGS Mobile until March 20, 2025. The limited time offer is vaild for all the Epic Games Mobile store users across the world. Both the games offer unique gameplay experience to the players.

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) was released on July 15, 2003 and the Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords was released on December 6, 2004. Both the games have different stories to tell. The first one is set 4,000 years prior to the Star Wars films. In the game, the Darth Malak, who is Darth Revan's apprentice has released a Sith armada against the Republic. Knights of the Old Republic 2 (KOTOR 2) starts five years after the first game showing the exile of Jedi Knight. Apple Intelligence To Be Available in Localised English for Indian Market in April With Release of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4 and macOS Sequoia 15.4.

Knight of the Old Republic 1 and 2 are available globally for Android and iOS users. Epic Games announced that it added 20 third-party games and launched 'Free Games" program on its Android store worldwide and iOS store in European Union. The video game company said, "ou’re getting two amazing games in the free games program on mobile, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II, available now on the store for free until March 20."

However, Epic Games also annoucned that two countries will not get this game which includes Russia and Belarus. There are list of mobile games published by EG on Android and iOS platforms. Grok Powered Ads Creation: Elon Musk’s xAI Rolls Out New Feature To Help Small Businesses Create Advertisement on X Platform.

Epic Games Mobile Titles on Android and iOS Platforms

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II

Shadow Fight 4: Arena

Warface: GO

Road Redemption

Figment 2: Creed Valley

Machinarium

Cultist Simulator

Trailer Park Boys: Greasy Money

Epic Games Mobile Titles on Android Platform

Train Valley 2

Little Big Workshop

Gigapocalypse

Doodle God: Infinite Alchemy Merge

Food Truck Chef Cooking Games

Hollywood Crush

Epic Games Mobile Title on Android Platform

