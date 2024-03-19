New Delhi, March 19: The IT Ministry's innovation pavilion emerged as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship at the three-day 'Startup Mahakumbh 2024' here as over 40 startups showcased their cutting-edge innovations.

The MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) provided a dynamic platform for startups to engage with industry experts, investors and potential partners, fostering valuable connections and opportunities for growth, the Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. Jeej Vijay, CEO of MeitY Startup Hub, brought invaluable insights to one such panel discussion, focusing on "Funding DeepTech: Venture Capital's Perspective on Research-Backed Startups". Zomato Launches ‘Pure Veg Mode’: Deepinder Goyal Announces ‘Pure Veg Fleet’ With Vegetarian Riders From Eateries That Don’t Serve Meat.

"His expertise shed light on navigating the intricacies of venture capital funding, particularly for startups grounded in deep technology and research-driven innovations," the ministry added. Additionally, the MeitY hub hosted a ‘Startup Masterclass,’ tailored to provide entrepreneurs with invaluable insights, practical knowledge, and networking opportunities aimed at enhancing growth and success in the dynamic startup ecosystem.

The Ministry also hosted an exclusive ‘Incubator Masterclass’, covering a wide array of topics essential for the success of incubators and startups alike. Over 1,000 startups, more than 1,000 investors, 5,000 future entrepreneurs, and 40,000 business visitors are participating in 'Startup Mahakumbh’. Indian SaaS Startups To Create 100 New AI Unicorns, Country's Trillion Dollar Industry To Be Reshaped by GenAI: Report.

The event, being organised at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital from March 18-20, aims to catalyse innovation, facilitate networking, and foster growth opportunities for startups, investors, incubators, accelerators and industry leaders across sectors.

