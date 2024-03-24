Samsung To Drive Growth With Premiumisation in 2024 in India: Senior VP Raju Pullan

"With the launch of Galaxy A35 and A55, we will have almost 20 running models, and we will continue to drive the overall 5G segment by launching newer products with distinctively unique propositions for the consumers in India," he added.

Technology IANS| Mar 24, 2024 02:19 PM IST
Samsung To Drive Growth With Premiumisation in 2024 in India: Senior VP Raju Pullan
Samsung Logo (Photo Credit: Samsung website)

New Delhi, March 24: With a focus on premiumisation, Samsung will be able to drive further growth this year again in India, Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President (VP) and Head of MX Business at Samsung India, said on Sunday. According to him, 52 per cent is the growth of the industry for 5G and Samsung is going ahead of the industry right now. Stability AI Founder and CEO Emad Mostaque Resigns From His Role To Purse ‘Decentralised Artificial Intelligence’.

"We see that the industry contribution for 5G is about 52 per cent and we are going ahead of the industry right now. We see that this year again, with a focus on premiumisation, we will be able to drive the growth still further," Pullan told IANS during an interaction. According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung took the top spot in India in 2023 with 18 per cent market share. In addition, Pullan mentioned that they have got one of the largest portfolios of 5G at Samsung. Elon Musk Thought OpenAI Would Fail and He Chose To Part Ways: Sam Altman.

"With the launch of Galaxy A35 and A55, we will have almost 20 running models, and we will continue to drive the overall 5G segment by launching newer products with distinctively unique propositions for the consumers in India," he added. 5G smartphone shipments in India grew at 67 per cent (year-over-year) in 2023, led by Samsung with a share of 23 per cent, according to CyberMedia Research (CMR).

