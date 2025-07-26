US Space agency NASA may see a major change in its workforce, with nearly 20% of its employees are expected to leave the agency in the coming days. As per a report of Reuters, a NASA spokesperson confirmed that around 3,870 individuals are likely to depart. The spokesperson further added that once the departures are complete, NASA’s workforce would be reduced to around 14,000 employees. The reason for the expected exits has not been detailed yet. Microsoft Layoffs: CEO Satya Nadella Sends Memo to Employees, Explains What Led to Massive Job Cuts in 2025.

