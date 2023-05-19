Washington [US], May 19:: Elon Musk on Thursday announced that the verified members of the microblogging site will now be able to upload 2-hour long videos.

Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote, "Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2-hour videos (8GB)!"

Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos (8GB)! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2023

According to TechCrunch, a US-based Tech portal, Twitter has changed its paid plan and expanded the previous 60-minute limit to two hours.

The company also modified its Twitter Blue page and said that the video file size limit for paid users has increased from 2GB to 8GB. While earlier longer video upload was only possible from the web, now it's also possible through the iOS app. Despite these changes, the maximum quality for upload still remains 1080p, reported TechCrunch.

Soon after Musk announced the news, several social media users swamped the comment section and shared their reactions.

A user wrote, "Twitter is the new Netflix." Another user commented, "so cool! thanks for makin' this possible!". "Welcome to Tweetube," another user wrote.

Recently, Musk named Linda Yaccarino as the new Twitter CEO, who will primarily focus on business operations.

Musk, who bought Twitter for USD 44 billion last year, will continue to retain a firm grip on the company and will focus on product design and new technology. He recently announced adding another update to Twitter, allowing its verified users early access to encrypted messaging service. The update is currently available only for verified users.