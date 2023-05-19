New Delhi, May 19: The foldable smartphone market is really gaining momentum. More and more smartphone makers are entering the market with highly refined, perfected smartphones with foldable screens.

Motorola is also coming with its latest foldable offerings in the form of its new Razr series comprising of the Razr 40 and the flagship model - Razr 40 Ultra. After many speculations, leaks and teasers, Motorola has officially revealed the launch date of its new foldable babies. Checkout the details. Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max To Come With Marked Difference; Whole iPhone 15 Series Likely To Wow With Fascinating Features.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra & Motorola Razr 40 – Expected Specs

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is said to be the flagship variant and will boast a 6.9-inch FHD+ foldable inner OLED display with up to 144 Hz refresh rate, while the cover display would be around 3.6-inch big, which is huge deal for a clamshell foldable smartphone.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is tipped to pack in the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which is a surprise, since gen-2 of the chipset is available. It is expected that the foldable handset will be much more affordable than its market competition, and hence this older chipset version. Google Workspace Individual Plan Launched in 20 New Countries To Support Small Businesses.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is likely to get packed with a 12 MP primary camera along with a 13 MP ultrawide snapper, a 3,640 mAh Battery with 33W charging. The flagship smartphone model is tipped to be coming with a starting tag of €1,299 in the European markets.

The details of the Motorola Razr 40 vanilla are still unknown. The Razr 40 is expected to get a smaller and lesser quality inner and outer displays. The chipset and features are also likely to be different. As per the speculations, the handset could be priced at €899 in the European market. Both the new upcoming foldable phones from the house of Motorola are set to launch on June 1, as revealed by the company.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2023 12:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).