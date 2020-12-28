New Delhi, December 28: Tesla will soon be coming to India in early 2021, claimed reports. The US-based automobile corporation is likely to resume bookings in India from next month, i.e. January 2021. Notably, the company had earlier opened bookings in 2016. At that time prominent Indian’s, including Paytm founder Vijay Sekhar Sharma, booked Model 3 Sedan.

According to a report published by Indian Express, electric vehicle company Tesla will “start operations” in India in early 2021. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari confirmed the development to the media house. Tesla Model X Accident: South Korea to Investigate Cause of EV’s Deadly Mishap.

Speaking during The Indian Express Idea Exchange programme, said that a lot of India companies were also working on the development of electric vehicles more affordable than Tesla. According to the Union Minister, the US-based electric vehicle company will first start sales operations and then will take up assembly and manufacturing of cars depending upon the response to the electric cars. Tesla to Halt Production of Model S and X Electric Cars for 18 Days: Report.

In October this year also, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, hinted at making a foray into India in 2021. Tesla is trying to enter the Indian market since 2016. The company will reportedly launch its much-awaited Model 3 Sedan by June 2021. As per a report by ET Auto, the company will be selling the car directly with the aim to focus on digital sales.

