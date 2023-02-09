San Francisco, February 9 : Twitter on Thursday announced that Blue subscribers in the US can now post long tweets of up to 4,000 characters on the micro-blogging platform. The company posted from its @TwitterBlue account: "Starting today, if you're subscribed to Twitter Blue in the US you can create longer tweets. Xiaomi 13 Pro India Launch Date Officially Announced; Know Specs and Other Key Details Here.

"Most standard functions of Tweeting still apply, whether you want to post a picture, use a hashtag, or create a poll. But now you can type all the way up to 4,000 characters." However, for now, longer tweets on the web cannot be saved as drafts or scheduled to be sent later. Twitter Blue Service With Blue Tick Verification Starts in India, Check Subscription Prices for Web and Android, iOS Mobile Devices.

"We know longer tweets could mean a lot of scrolling, so they'll be capped at 280 characters on your timeline and you'll see a 'Show more' prompt to click and read the whole tweet," it added. Only Blue subscribers can post longer Tweets, but non-subscribers can read, reply, retweet, and quote Tweet to them.

Moreover, Blue users will be able to reply and quote a longer tweet with up to 4,000 characters, the platform mentioned. Earlier, tweets were limited to only 280 characters, which still applies to non-subscribers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2023 02:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).