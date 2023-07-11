New Delhi, July 11: The Taliban has come out in support of Elon Musk-run Twitter over Mark Zuckerberg-run Threads on Instagram, saying other platforms cannot replace the original micro-blogging platform. Anas Haqqani, a Taliban thought leader with family connections to the leadership, officially endorsed Twitter over Meta’s Threads has crossed 100 million users within a week of its launch. Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg War of Words Escalates; Twitter Owner Proposes ‘Literal Dick-Measuring Contest’ With Meta Founder After Challenging Him To Cage Fight.

“Twitter has two important advantages over other social media platforms. The first privilege is the freedom of speech. The second privilege is the public nature and credibility of Twitter,” Haqqani posted. He said that Twitter doesn't have an intolerant policy like Meta. “Other platforms cannot replace it,” added the senior member of the Taliban.

Taliban Leader Anas Haqqani Vouches for Twitter:

Twitter has two important advantages over other social media platforms. The first privilege is the freedom of speech. The second privilege is the public nature & credibility of Twitter. Twitter doesn't have an intolerant policy like Meta. Other platforms cannot replace it. pic.twitter.com/oYQTI3hgfI — Anas Haqqani(انس حقاني) (@AnasHaqqani313) July 10, 2023

A Twitter user posted: “What has it come to, even Taliban endorsing Twitter”. According to reports, while Twitter has fallen out of favour with several prominent people, celebrities and advertising brands since Musk took over in October last year and made drastic changes, the Taliban seems to love it.

Two Taliban officials even bought blue verification check marks after Musk started selling them in January this year for $8 a month, reports Vice. The Taliban is very aggressive about using social media platforms to push its message across to its audience. 'Rate Limit Exceeded' Cake Goes Viral! Twitter Employee Resigns With a Unique Cake Featuring the New Upgrade of Micro-Blogging Platform (View Pic).

However, “Facebook and TikTok both view the Taliban as a terrorist organisation and disallow them from posting. It’s a ban that persists to this day”, the report mentioned.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2023 11:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).