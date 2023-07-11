Twitter recently announced that verified users get access to up to 6,000 posts each day, compared to only 600 posts for unverified accounts. Users who surpass these limits will immediately receive a notification that the "rate limit exceeded" has been reached. This announcement led to a plethora of memes and jokes on social media. One such peculiar incident related to the upgrade was noticed when a Twitter employee resigned with a ‘Rate limit exceeded’ cake. The Twitter ex-employee shared an image of her holding the cake, which features the Twitter logo and homepage with the limit exceeding notification. This unique way of resigning gained much attention on social media. "When you don’t know how to say goodbye, use cake. [sic]", she captioned her post. Twitter Down: Twitter Users Hit by ‘Rate Limit Exceeded’ Error Globally Preventing Thousands From Posting Tweets.

See Pic of the Viral ‘Rate Limit Exceeded’ Cake:

When you don’t know how to say goodbye, use cake.🫡 #LoveWhereYouWorked pic.twitter.com/l0iK83OMYb — Chelsey (@FollowChelsey) July 10, 2023

