New Delhi, February 13 : Valentine’s day is knocking at the door. While the day of love is now more popularly celebrated throughout February, the most special acts of showing love to your beloved must be done on February 14. Among the million things that you can do to convey your love, special valentine’s stickers on WhatsApp offers a most easy and free option to do so.

Valentine's Day stickers on WhatsApp can be shared both by Android and iOS devices, and are absolutely free to use. Follow the simple steps below to share the WhatsApp Valentine's day stickers with your loved ones and make the 'Day of Love' extra special.

How To Download and Share Valentine’s Day Stickers On WhatsApp – Step-by-Step Guide :

Open WhatsApp on your Android or iOS device, click the contact where you want to share the Valentine’s Day stickers.

Click on the plus icon to access all the first-party sticker packs on WhatsApp and look for stickers that say Valentine’s Day or love.

Click on the download icon, which will download the entire sticker pack to your phone.

Share the stickers with loved ones on WhatsApp.

You can choose to send an individual Valentine's Day sticker or share multiple stickers as a bundle at the same time.

You can also download the third-party WhatsApp sticker apps from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, for instance, Sticker.ly, Wsticker, Stickles, Sticker Maker + Stickers, etc. These apps are available on both Android and iOS OS for free and have a wide range of stickers, including the ones with love or Valentine’s Day theme.

