Vivo V25 5G is now official in India. The device is introduced as a new model in the V25 Series. Vivo V25 Series now comprise V25 Pro and V25 5G models. The handset will be available for sale starting September 20, via Flipkart and Vivo India e-store. Customers can pre-book the handset today at 3 pm IST. Buyers will get an instant cashback of Rs 2,500 using HDFC, ICICI and SBI Bank credit and debit card transactions. Vivo V25 5G India Launch Today, Watch Live Streaming Here.

Vivo V25 5G features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2404x1080 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, Vivo V25 5G sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary lens with OIS, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 50MP selfie camera.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Vivo V25 5G is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 31,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

