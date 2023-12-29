New Delhi, December 29: OnePlus 12 is all set to be launched on January 23, 2024, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship processor in India. OnePlus 12 was launched in China on December 5 and offered powerful specifications and features. As the OnePlus 12 launch date for India draws near, the excitement among the OnePlus 12 becomes more evident. After iQOO 12, a new device with the Snapdragon 8 Third-Generation processor will be introduced in India.

The launch of the OnePlus 12 is imminent and will arrive in a few weeks, but ahead of the launch, here are the top features that you should look out for in the device. In China, the device was launched with a high-quality camera, powerful processor, massive storage, and vivid display to offer customers an immersive experience. Before the device hits the market, here are the features you should be aware of before launch. Realme 12+ Pro Teased? Realme India Shares Post of Its Upcoming Smartphone With 'No Periscope, No Flagship' Text; Check Complete Details,

1TB Storage and 24GB RAM:

OnePlus 12 was launched in China with a massive 1 Terabytes storage and 24GB RAM. With these specifications, users may easily store huge multimedia files and run multiple applications without worrying about space or lag. The 24GB+1TB options could support numerous device apps, photographs, videos, music, and files. However, in India, it has yet to be confirmed that the company may launch it with exact specifications.

Powerful Snapdragon 8 gen 3 Processor:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip was introduced in October 2023 during the Snapdragon Summit 2023 held in Hawaii. The premium-level mobile platform offers top-of-the-line performance with a Generative AI Engine for editing videos, doing multi-tasking and more.

Quad HD+ AMOLED LTPO Display:

OnePlus 12 will feature a 6.82-inch AMOLED LTPO display with support of HDR10+ and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth performance. The AMOLED display will additionally support Dolby Vision and HDR Vivid for a stunning multimedia viewing experience. The OnePlus 12 display will also offer from 1,600nits to 4,500nits. Samsung Galaxy S24 Details Leaked? Samsung’s Flagship Smartphone May Not Include ‘Satellite Connectivity’, Check Price and Other Leaked Details.

50MP Primary Camera With Sony LYT-808 Sensor:

OnePlus 12 will feature a powerful triple camera setup on the back for taking high-resolution photos and a selfie shooter on the front. The 50MP camera with Sony LYT-808 claimed to offer powerful photography during different times of the day and support OIS for videos. Besides, the camera will have a 64MP periscope lens, 3X zoom and a 48MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, the device will boast a 32MP camera for video conferencing and taking high-quality selfies.

