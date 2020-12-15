Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to be launched on December 29, 2020 in China. The company shared a poster of its upcoming Vivo X60 5G series on Weibo that reveals the rear panels of the device. Vivo X60 Series will comprise of Vivo X60 & Vivo X60 Pro. According to the teaser, the phone will come with an ultra-stable micro-head camera sensor. Vivo Y51 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 17,990.

Vivo X60 5G Series (Photo Credits: Techie Tech)

In terms of specifications, Vivo X60 phone will come equipped with a triple rear camera setup whereas the Vivo X60 Pro 5G will feature a quad rear camera setup. Vivo's upcoming X60 series will be powered by Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC. Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker recently launched this chipset. All devices of Vivo X60 5G series might run on Android 10 operating system.

Coming to the pricing, a new report suggests that Vivo X60 5G smartphones will cost CNY 3,500 (approximately Rs 39,400). Other details of Vivo X60 5G phones will be revealed during its launch event.

