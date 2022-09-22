Vivo, the Chinese phone maker, officially launched the X80 Lite 5G smartphone in the Czech Republic. The device is listed online on the country's retail website 'Electro World'. It comes in two colour options - diamond black and sunrise gold. Vivo X80 Lite 5G is priced at CZK 9,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB model. Vivo X80 Pro 5G & Vivo X80 5G Launched in India; Check Price & Other Details Here.

It features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2404x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the device comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there is a 50MP selfie shooter.

Vivo X80 Lite 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, OTG, NFC GPS support and more. The handset also comes with a fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, distance sensor, e-compass and gyroscope.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2022 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).