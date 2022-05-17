Vivo India officially launched the Y01 smartphone as its latest budget phone. The company is yet to announce the sale date of Vivo Y01. It will be offered in elegant black and sapphire blue colours. Vivo Y01 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the sole 2GB + 32GB model. Vivo X80 Series India Launch Set for May 18, 2022; Teased on Flipkart.

Vivo Y01 (Photo Credits: Vivo)

In terms of specifications, Vivo Y01 gets a 6.51-inch HD+ halo full view display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. For clicking photographs, the handset sports a single 8MP rear camera along with an LED flash. Upfront, there is a 5MP selfie lens.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery. It also comes with a face wake feature, which helps to unlock it by looking at its front. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS and a Micro-USB port.

