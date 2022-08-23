Vivo Y02s is now official in the Philippines. The handset was spotted a few days back on Vivo's official global website. It is available for purchase in the country in two colours - flourite black and vibrant blue. Key details of the smartphone include a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, a single rear camera, a 5,000mAh battery and more. Vivo V25e Renders & Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

Vivo Y02s (Photo Credits: Vivo)

Vivo Y02s sports a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo Full View IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The vivo Y02s is now officially available across all our stores nationwide! Head out to your nearest vivo store to get the #SlimYetPowerful experience that you truly deserve! Learn More: https://t.co/wERIqjocte#vivoY02s pic.twitter.com/UpfiS56lrQ — vivo_phil (@Vivo_Phil) August 22, 2022

For optics, the device gets a single 8MP rear camera with an LED flash. Upfront, there is a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Vivo Y02s is priced at PHP 6,499 (approximately Rs 9,250) for the sole 3GB + 32GB model.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2022 09:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).