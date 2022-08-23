Vivo Y02s is now official in the Philippines. The handset was spotted a few days back on Vivo's official global website. It is available for purchase in the country in two colours - flourite black and vibrant blue. Key details of the smartphone include a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, a single rear camera, a 5,000mAh battery and more. Vivo V25e Renders & Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

Vivo Y02s
Vivo Y02s (Photo Credits: Vivo)

Vivo Y02s sports a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo Full View IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

For optics, the device gets a single 8MP rear camera with an LED flash. Upfront, there is a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Vivo Y02s is priced at PHP 6,499 (approximately Rs 9,250) for the sole 3GB + 32GB model.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2022 09:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).