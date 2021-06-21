Vivo has launched a new Y12A budget phone in Singapore and Thailand. It's the latest addition to the brand's affordable Y12 family that already includes Y12, Y12i, Y12s, and Y12s 2021. The phone seems to be a rebadged version of the Y12s 2021 that made its debut in Vietnam last month. Vivo V21e 5G Price Tipped Ahead of India Launch.

In terms of specifications, the entry-level handset sports a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with a waterdrop notch, which houses an 8MP selfie camera. The screen comes with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The phone comes with a dual rear camera module. It includes a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP auxiliary lens. It is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. It also comes with a 5W reverse charging technology. The company has also incorporated a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security purposes.

Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage. The handset will come in two colour options - green and blue. The handset will be available in a single configuration - 3GB + 32GB, and the same is priced at 4,499 Baht (around $143).

