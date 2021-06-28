Vivo India officially launched its Vivo Y51A 6GB RAM model in the country. The handset was launched in India in January 2021 with 8GB + 128GB storage and now the 6GB RAM model is made available. The device is now available for sale via the Vivo India website. The phone is being offered with no-cost EMI up to 12 months, 15 days replacement policy, cashback on HDFC Bank credit cards and debit cards. Vivo Y51A Smartphone With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 17,990.

Vivo Y51A (Photo Credits: Vivo)

In terms of specifications, Vivo Y51A features a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the smartphone gets a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP lens. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Vivo Y51A (Photo Credits: Vivo)

The smartphone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, dual-band Wi-Fi and more. Coming to the pricing, Vivo Y51A is priced at Rs 16,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant.

