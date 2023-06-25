San Francisco, June 25: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out large stickers to some beta testers on Windows. This is not a new option that needs to be separately enabled as stickers will always be sent in their larger format by default, reports WABetaInfo.

Emojis typically don't provide as strong of a visual effect in conversations as stickers do, in part because it's easy to share a customised version of a sticker that can more accurately represent a particular situation. WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Rolling Out Screen-Sharing Feature for Video Calls on iOS Beta.

With larger stickers, users can more effectively draw the attention of other chat participants. Large stickers are currently available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows update released on the Microsoft Store, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out an in-app chat support feature on Windows beta. With this feature, beta users can get an answer within a WhatsApp chat when they ask for help. WhatsApp Feature Update: Messaging Platform May Soon Add Meta Quest Compatibility on Android Beta.

However, users can still ask to receive support via email if they don't want to get the response right within a chat. The feature is helpful for users as they will be able to resolve their issues or get assistance without leaving the application by having the option to receive support within a chat.

