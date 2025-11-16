New Delhi, November 16: Google is introducing new upgrades to its NotebookLM with Deep Research to handle complex research. The tech giant will bring flexibility for users with support for more source types. The update will also allow users to work with different file types in one place, including Google Sheets, Word documents, images, and PDFs. NotebookLM is adding new ways to make it easier for users to discover and work with their sources efficiently.

A reliable collection of sources is key to any research task, and it is how NotebookLM works. Google’s AI-powered research assistant is built to analyse your sources, simplify difficult topics, and transform information in a clearer way. NotebookLM brings in Deep Research to allow users to work with a wider range of high-quality sources and expand the kinds of content the tool can process. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run Platform Likely To Soon Indicate if an Account May Be Using VPN To Hide Its True Location.

Google NotebookLM Deep Research

Google is rolling out Deep Research to automate and make complicated online research easier. The feature will work like a personal research assistant by pulling detailed summaries or suggesting useful articles, studies, and websites. Once you provide a question, Deep Research builds a plan, scans through hundreds of websites, and adjusts its search as it gathers more context. In a blog post, Google said, "In a few minutes, it generates an organized, insightful, source-grounded report."

Users can add the report and its references into their notebook. Users can also include additional sources while Deep Research continues working in the background, allowing you to build a strong knowledge base on a topic without interrupting your flow. Begin by starting a search from the source panel and choose Web as your source type. Next, pick the research method. Fast Research is ideal when you want quick results, as it scans the web rapidly and lets you review and bring in sources right away. Veo 3.1 New Update: Google Introduces Support To Upload Multiple Reference Images With Video Prompts, Rolling Out on Mobile and Desktop.

Upload Information in Multiple File Types

NotebookLM is also expanding support for more file types. Users can add Google Sheets, Drive files as URLs, images, PDFs from Drive, and Word documents to their research. The update will make it easier to analyse data, notes, reports, or drafts without extra steps. These new features will roll out to everyone within a week, and the image support will be arriving in the coming weeks.

