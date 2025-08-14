New Delhi, August 14: WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new Writing help assistant feature for Android users, which is said to be powered by AI private processing. As per reports, the tool is currently available to a limited group of users. The feature is said to focus on providing assistance in a private and secure manner so that the user data remains protected. WhatsApp aims to make communication smoother while maintaining privacy and offering users a smarter way to draft and refine their messages.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is introducing a Writing Help assistant feature that uses AI Private processing. The access is currently limited to select users. Reports indicate that the feature is compatible with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.23.7, though some users might also receive it through certain earlier updates. Samsung One UI 8 Beta Update Now Expands to Galaxy S24 Series and Foldables; Check Eligible Devices, Installation Steps and Features.

Meta’s Private Processing system powers this new feature so that all message requests are handled securely and without revealing the user’s identity. It works through encrypted connections and anonymous routing. When a user opts to improve their message, the Writing Help tool sends the request to this infrastructure, which then creates several alternative message suggestions. The system does not store the original message, the suggestions, or any related information, so that no record of the interaction remains linked back to the user's identity.

WhatsApp Writing Help feature

The Writing Help feature reportedly offers three suggestions based on one of five tones chosen by the user. It includes Rephrase, Professional, Funny, Supportive, or Proofread tones. Each tone serves a different purpose, from improving clarity and formality to adding humour or correcting grammar. WhatsApp may expand or refine these tone options in the future to enhance the messaging experience. Rapido Launches ‘Ownly’ Food Delivery App With Zero-Commission Model To Compete With Swiggy and Zomato.

As per reports, when users type three to four words, the sticker icon may change to a pen icon, signalling the AI-powered Writing Help tool. Tapping on it will allow Meta AI to suggest improvements in tone, clarity, or structure. Messages remain on the device unless the user opts in, after which they are securely processed through Private Processing, so that no content is stored or accessed by Meta or WhatsApp.

