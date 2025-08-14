Ride-hailing platform Rapido has launched its standalone mobile app, “Ownly”, marking its entry into the food delivery service. The service is currently available in selected areas of Bengaluru, including Koramangala, HSR Layout, and BTM Layout. Rapido will now compete with major players like Swiggy, Zomato, and Magicpin. As per reports, Ownly comes with a zero-commission model. The delivery charges under Ownly will depend on the order value. For orders of INR 100 and below, the delivery fee is INR 10, and customers will pay INR 20 in total. For orders between INR 100 and INR 400, the fee is INR 25 plus GST. Orders above INR 400 will be charged INR 50 for delivery. Zomato’s New Ad Features Shah Rukh Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, AR Rahman and Mary Kom, Star-Studded Video Reflects on ‘Secret Ingredient’ to Success (Watch).

Rapido Launches Ownly Food Delivery Service App

Rapido has launched 'Ownly' Food Delivery App with a promise of delivering affordable meals - Ownly is said to operate on a zero-commission basis - It aims to offer at least four meals which are priced at ₹150 or below - It is claimed to offer food items at prices 15 percent… pic.twitter.com/6ytqt9h7NA — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 14, 2025

