Mumbai, January 9: Meta-owned WhatsApp rolled out a new feature for the beta testers called 'Sticker editor' using iOS. It allows them to edit and customise the app's stickers. WhatsApp sticker editor feature has been introduced through the 'TestFlight Beta Program' version 24.1.10.72. WhatsApp recently rolled out a new 'music audio' feature for users to listen to video and music audio together. The Meta-Owned platform announced testing the new features months ago, along with other improvements coming in future.

According to the post by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp submitted another new update called 'Sticker Editor', which is also available in the WhatsApp setting along with TestFlight Beta Program. After beta testing, WhatsApp will roll out this new feature for all users in the coming weeks. The post also highlighted that another tool called 'Sticker Maker Tool' is under development and will soon be announced. Apple Vision Pro Apps: Apple Asks Developers To Refer 'Spatial Computing Apps' for visionOS Apps in Latest Xcode Update and Not to Use AR, VR, XR and MR Terminology.

WhatsApp Sticker Editor Feature

As per the post by WABetainfo, Meta-owned WhatsApp will allow users to create personalised stickers by choosing from the conversation. The feature and other option like 'Edit Stickers' will be available with existing 'Add to Favourites'. Moreover, the sticker can also be accessed via the sticker keyboard. The post mentioned that some of the beta testers may also be able to create new stickers with a new button.

According to the post, the platform initiates its drawing editor as the users select the photo from the library. After that, it automatically highlights the subject in the image. If WhatsApp users do not find the result as their preference or desire, they can opt out of a different sticker from the bottom of the screen. According to the WABetainfo, the users can expand the flexibility and customisation options by selecting the 'Edit Sticker' option. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls out New Feature That Allows Users To Share ‘Music Audio’ During Video Call on Android.

The report mentioned that WhatsApp had already introduced a feature to convert the images. However, the users needed help to edit them within the app. With the introduction of this new sticker editor feature, users can get the advantage of creating stickers within WhatsApp and use tools to remove background during editing without needing any third-party tools.

