Mumbai, April 8: WhatsApp has released a new beta feature on iOS called "Sticker photos". This new feature was introduced in the version of WhatsApp for iOS 25.10.72. By introducing it, the Meta-owned platform aims to enhance the user experience while using the app on iPhones. The WhatsApp 'Sticker Photos' has already been rolled out to some beta testers. After the testing, the company will also roll out this feature to all the users in its final update on iOS and future Android platforms.

WhatsApp's new feature allows users to enhance their updates by overlaying images in different shapes and sizes. It will help them tailor sticker photos according to their requirements to fit the context of their status update. According to a post by WABetaInfo, 'Sticker Photos' will help the users freely move these stickers and change their sizes. The post said they would have full control over how the images would be displayed and layered. Instagram Font Changed or New Update? Netizens on X Claim Meta-Owned Social Media Platform Has Altered Its Font, and They Don’t Seem So Happy.

This feature will first arrive on the iOS app for some users who opted for beta testing. Some users already started getting it. The users can access this update via the iOS 25.10.72 update on Apple's App Store. The 'Sticker Photos' will be enabled in the drawer editor screen within the WhatsApp application on iOS. It will work best for those wanting to make their status more creative. WABetainfo said that the users can also express by overlaying additional photos directly within the main photo or video in the status. Shopify New Policy Change: CEO Tobias Lutke Shares Memo Mandating AI Usage for Employees, Says Team Must Learn New Tech Skills Before Asking for More Headcount, Resources.

WhatsApp's new feature will allow users to crop sticker photos into shapes like a circle, a star, a heart, and a square. WABetainfo said that the circle shape would be best for creating "profile-like" cutouts. It also said that the new feature will help users become more creative, especially when they want to compose visually appealing stories.

