New Delhi, January 12: Meta-owned WhatsApp has started to roll out a new feature that lets iOS users create, edit and share their own stickers. "You can now turn your photos into stickers or edit existing stickers. In other news, you'll likely have to show the entire group chat how you did it. Rolling out now on iOS," WhatsApp wrote in a post on Instagram.

With this feature, you can turn your photos into stickers or personalise existing stickers. With WhatsApp's editing tools, you can customise stickers with text, drawings, and the ability to overlay other stickers. When you send a custom sticker, it automatically saves in your sticker tray so you can reuse it whenever you want. Google Announces To Extend Time for 'Pilot Real-Money Gaming', 'Daily Fantasy Sports' and 'Rummy Apps' in India Till June 2024.

To create a sticker from an image, first access your sticker tray by clicking the sticker symbol to the right of the text box. From there, click the "create sticker" option and select a photo from your gallery. Then, you can personalise your sticker by selecting a cutout and adding text, other stickers, or drawings to it. When you're finished, you can send your sticker. TCS Launches New ‘AI Experience Zone’, Aims To Create World’s Largest AI-Ready Workforce After Training Over 1,50,000 Employees.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new 'Meta Verified' subscription option that will allow businesses to subscribe to it to get a verified badge. According to WABetaInfo, this subscription will replace WhatsApp Premium, the previous subscription that included a custom business link and the ability to link up to 10 devices.

