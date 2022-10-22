Dhanteras is officially known as the first day of Diwali which is celebrated on the Triyodashi tithi in the Hindu month of Karthik. Also known as Dhantrayodashi, Dhanteras 2022 will be celebrated on October 22 and marks the beginning of Diwali across the country. Dhanteras, as the name suggests, is believed to be a very auspicious day, when people invest in gold, silver, jewellery, new appliances and other big-ticket investments. Many people who perform Lakshmi Puja buy the idol of Goddess Lakshmi or silver or gold coins on Dhanteras during the Shubh Muhurat. As we prepare to celebrate Dhanteras 2022, people are sure to share wishes and WhatsApp messages, Happy Dhantrayodashi 2022 greetings, images and HD wallpapers for free download online. Dhanteras 2022 Things NOT To Buy: From Fake Gold to Sharp Objects, Items You Must Avoid Purchasing on the First Day of Diwali Festival.

The celebration of Dhanteras is extremely important for Hindus across the country as it officially marks the beginning of Diwali, the most important festival of the year, also known as the festival of lights. On the day of Dhantrayodashi, Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean during the churning of the Milky Sea. Hence, Goddess Lakshmi, along with Lord Kubera, who is the God of wealth, is worshipped on the auspicious day of Trayodashi. However, the annual observance of Lakshmi Puja is actually done on the main day of Diwali or Badi Diwali 2022, on October 24. Share these Dhanteras 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free download online, wishes, WhatsApp messages and Happy Dhantrayodashi 2022 greetings.

Dhanteras 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online

Happy Dhantrayodashi 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Dhanteras Brighten Your Heart and Home With Happiness and Fill It With Sparkles of Happiness and Success. Warm Wishes on Dhanteras to You.

Happy Dhantrayodashi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Dhanteras 2022 Image Reads: May Lord Kuber Always Be There To Bless You With Prosperity and Success in Life. Wishing You a Blessed and Happy Dhanteras.

Happy Dhantrayodashi 2022 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

Dhanteras 2022 Image Reads: May the Festival of Dhanteras Brighten Your Heart and Home With Happiness and Fill It With Sparkles of Happiness and Success. Warm Wishes on Dhanteras to You.

Happy Dhanvantri Jayanti 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That You Win the Blessings of God Kuber and Maa Laxmi on the Occasion of Dhanteras To Find the Greatest Wealth and Prosperity in Your Life.

Happy Dhanteras 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Dhanteras, I Pray That Lord Dhanvantri Is There To Bless You With the Best of Health and Glory. Happy Dhanteras to You.

The celebration of Dhanters begins in the evening usually and people often step out to buy some item like gold, silver or any metal which stands as a symbol of wealth and prosperity. The Dhanteras Puja 2022 will be conducted between 07.34 pm to 08.40 pm on October 22. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy and Prosperous Dhanteras 2022!

