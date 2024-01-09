San Francisco, January 9: Apple has asked developers to "don't describe" their new apps with terms like AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) in a newly released Xcode update that allows developers to submit visionOS apps to the App Store. This comes after the tech giant announced to launch its highly-anticipated mixed reality (MR) headset -- Vision Pro, in the US on February 2, reports 9to5Mac.

On a new page on the Apple Developer website, the company details all the recommendations and requirements for launching Apple Vision Pro apps on the App Store. There are details on how developers should test their apps, prepare screenshots, create icons, and more. Apple Vision Pro 2024: Apple Announces To Launch Its Highly-Anticipated ‘Vision Pro’ Mixed Reality Headset in US on February 2.

The company also provided details on how developers should name and describe their apps. The tech giant has asked developers not to refer to visionOS apps using terms such as AR, VR, XR, or MR. Instead, Apple asked developers to their apps as "spatial computing apps". CES 2024: Leading Tech Companies Like Lenovo, Dell, MSI and Acer Announce ‘AI-Powered Laptops’ During Consumer Electronics Show.

"Refer to your app as a spatial computing app. Don’t describe your app experience as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), extended reality (XR), or mixed reality (MR)," Apple wrote. Apple Vision Pro will be available starting at $3,499 with 256GB of storage. Pre-orders for Apple Vision Pro will begin on January 19. The headset will be available at all US Apple Store locations and the US Apple Store online, the company said.

