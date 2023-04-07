New Delhi, April 7 : realme Narzo N55’s launch date in India has been officially revealed by the company alongside its design. The Chinese smartphone brand is thus, all braced up to debut its Narzo N series in the country.

The soon to launch new realme Narzo N55 is touted to be a fast-charging giant and is claimed to pack in a lot of impressive tech. Lets take a look at the details. Google’s All-New AI Chatbot To Interact With People Soon; Get Ready To Be Surrounded by Artificially Intelligent Friends.

realme Narzo N55 - Official Details:

realme is calling its upcoming Narzo N55 as the ‘Next-Gen Fast Charging Leader’ and is said to be coming loaded with cutting-edge features and tech to offer a great smartphone experience to the users. The device’s sleek and contemporary design is an added plus point to sweeten the deal. Samsung All Set To Debut the First Ever Foldable Phone With Three-Fold Display; Check Out All Key Details.

Currently, the realme Narzo series’ fastest-charging phone is the Narzo 20 Pro that launched back in September 2020 with 65W charging support, hence, the upcoming Narzo N55 is expected to offer much better than this.

The realme Narzo N55 is also touted to offer ‘next-gen power’ and ‘next-gen clarity’, which could indicate a powerful processor and display alongside the cameras. We will get to know the details soon enough.

realme has officially revealed that the Narzo N55 will be launching in India on April 12, at 12pm IST. Hence, all the official specs details including pricing will be announced on April 12. However, more details will be revealed just ahead of the launch on April 7 and 10, as announced by realme.

realme Narzo N55 Launching on April 12:

Are you ready for Next-Gen design on the new #realmenarzoN55?#realmenarzoOnAmazonSpecials Launching at 12:00 pm, 12th April. Know more: https://t.co/vn5iCb1zr8 pic.twitter.com/9sAUWJUKHM — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) April 6, 2023

While the new realme Narzo N55 specification details are not revealed, the back panel design with two big circular camera housings, has been revealed by the company aside from the official launch date.

As seen above in the video, the Narzo N55's rear panel will feature and nice dual-tone could scheme with two large camera housings. The phone’s volume rocker is placed on the right-side frame along the power button that might offer a fingerprint scanner as well.

