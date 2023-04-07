New Delhi, April 7 : The ChatGPT craze is on the rise and the skyrocketing curiosity surrounding the AI-powered chatbot is incredible. Microsoft owned OpenAI created the artificial intelligence empowered chatbot that has the capability to engage in natural conversations with users and generate creative texts of various types, that is indeed intriguing. However, are you ready to spend money just to learn how to use ChatGPT?

A young man has reportedly earned around $35,000 in just three months only by teaching other people how to use ChatGPT. Seems like anything is possible if someone really wants to earn money, and no AI powered bot has the alleged capability to snatch earnings from humans. Let’s dig deeper into this intriguing matter. Google’s All-New AI Chatbot To Interact With People Soon; Get Ready To Be Surrounded by Artificially Intelligent Friends.

Earn Thousands of Dollars By Teaching How To Use ChatGPT:

The number of people that wish to use ChatGPT is incredibly high. So much so that people have actually started looking for courses to know how to use Microsoft’s AI chatbot. While the process to use the new generative AI tool is pretty straight forward, a 23-year-old man in US has managed to bag around $35,000 in just 3 months simply by teaching ChatGPT to the wannabe AI users. When converted, this amount comes to more than Rs 28 lakh. Realme Narzo N55 Launch Date and Design Officially Revealed; Check Out All Key Details.

It is important to note at this moment, that using or trying out ChatGPT is very simple and all's explained at the OpenAI site and various other websites for absolutely free. So, how did this man manage to earn thousands of US dollars?

Lance Junck told the media that he launched an online course, a ChatGPT Masterclass for the beginners on the education platform, Udemy, in December 2022. In around three months’ time, he got over 15,000 students from across the globe.

Junck has also revealed the proof of his earnings of $34,913 in profits. Lance Junck first started using OpenAI’s AI chatbot back in November 2022, when it was first open for public trials. He got very impressed with ChatGPT and wanted to make users aware of this very interesting AI tool, and hence, decided to launch his course.

Junck’s online course teaches the basics to how to start conversation with ChatGPT, while there are also specifics on ChatGPT applications for businesses, programmers and research students. As per the reports, most of his students are from the US, while some are from countries including Canada, Japan and India.

