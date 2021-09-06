Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is reportedly planning to launch a new smartphone. This piece of information has been revealed by a tipster who goes by the name of 'Digital Chat Station'. As per the tipster, the device will succeed the Redmi K40/Mi 11X. As a reminder, Mi 11X was launched as the rebadged version of the Redmi K40 phone. Xiaomi’s Global Launch Event Set for September 15, 2021; Mi 11T Series & 120W HyperCharging Likely To Be Launched.

As per the tipster, the upcoming Redmi phone will be called Redmi K50 and will be introduced as a rebranded product, just like Mi 11X. Moreover, he has also revealed that several key specifications of the upcoming phone. The upcoming phone will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. It is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.

For photography, it might come with a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP main camera. The other two sensors are unknown at the moment. The upcoming Redmi phone is said to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It is likely to be offered in 8GB or 12GB RAM with up to 256GB of internal storage. However, this is just speculation and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

