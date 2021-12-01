Xiaomi, the Chinese phone maker, is tipped to launch the 11i Hypercharge smartphone in India soon. The device is said to be launched as a rebadged Redmi Note 11 Pro+ that was unveiled along with the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro smartphones in China this October. Ahead of its launch, tipster Ishan Agrawal in collaboration with 91Mobiles has leaked a few key specifications of Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ Likely To Be Launched in India as Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Report.

According to the tipster, the handset will be launched in India in a single variant i.e. 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. It will be offered in two colours - Stealth Black and Camo Green. As mentioned earlier, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will be a rebadged Redmi Note 11 Pro+ phone. So it will carry similar specifications as that of the China model.

The smartphone will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, it will sport a 108MP primary camera and come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Moreover, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will get JBL stereo speakers with Doby Atmos and Hi-Res support.

