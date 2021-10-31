Redmi Note 11 Series was launched in the home country last week. Redmi Note 11 Series comprise Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ models. Now, the company is planning to introduce the Pro and Pro+ models in the Indian market soon. There is no information about the debut of the vanilla model in India. As per a tipster Kacper Skrzypek, Redmi Note Pro will be launched as the Xiaomi 11i, whereas the Pro model will be introduced as the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. The tipster shared this information on his Twitter account. Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro & Note 11 Pro+ With MediaTek Processors Launched; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Redmi Note 11 Pro (Photo Credits: Redmi)

The tipster has also revealed that these handsets will not be rebranded for the global market. Coming to the Redmi Note 10 model, it might be launched in India with the same name. A previous report suggested that the vanilla variant could debut as Poco M4 Pro 5G, whose global launch is scheduled for November 9, 2021. Redmi Note 11 is priced from CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs 15,200) and the Pro model starts at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,700). On the other hand, the Pro+ device retails at Rs 1,899 (approximately Rs 22,200).

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ (Photo Credits: Redmi)

In terms of specifications, Redmi Note 11 features a 6.6-inch FHD display, whereas the Pro and Pro+ variants get a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The vanilla model is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, while the Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ phones come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. The Note 11 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. On the other hand, the Pro+ model is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with a 120W fast charging facility. The vanilla variant sports a 50MP dual rear camera setup, whereas the Pro and Pro+ models get a 108MP triple rear camera module.

