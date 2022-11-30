New Delhi, November 30 : Xiaomi is busy preparing for the launch event of its new 13 series, while building the buzz around the same. The speculations around the new Xiaomi 13 lineup are rife, and now all the important details about the new handsets have been splashed online.

As per the new leaked details that have been out on Weibo, the full specifications of the Xiaomi 13 series that comprises of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphones have been revealed. Let’s take a look at the specs and features of these two upcoming offerings from the house of this Chinese phone maker. MIUI 14 Launch: From Features To List of Supported Smartphones, Here's Everything About Xiaomi's New Operating System.

Xiaomi 13 Series – Specs, Features and Other Details :

Xiaomi has recently confirmed that the new 13 series will be packing in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage.

As per the latest leaked information, the Xiaomi 13 will feature a 6.36-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Xiaomi 13 Pro model will flaunt a larger 6.73-inch AMOLED screen with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi has already teased about the vanilla 13 model to feature a flat screen, while the Pro will feature one with curved edges.

The Xiaomi 13 with have a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX800 primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto snapper. The 13 Pro will be braced with a more impressive camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony IMX989 primary camera along with a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide cam and a 50MP Samsung JN1 telephoto shooter to offer an expected superb photo shooting experience.

The Xiaomi 13 will get a 4,500mAh battery pack with 67W wired charging, while the 13 Pro will draw its juice from a 4,820mAh battery with 120W wired charging. Both the handsets will come with a Surge G1 charging protection chip and 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro will also be endowed with several impressive features including an IR blaster, IP68-rated chassis, X-axis linear motor, etc. 5G Phones: Want To Buy 5G Smartphone? Check This List of 10 Most Affordable 5G-Compitible Mobile Phones Before Ordering.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be a leather back model. The handsets will be available in colour options of Ceramic Black, Ceramic White, Wilderness Green and Distant Mountain Blue (leather back).

The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro devices will launch officially on 1st December, 2022 in China, when all the real specs and features will be officially revealed alongside prices.

