New Delhi, November 29 : Chinese tech company Xiaomi has officially confirmed the launch date of its new flagship smartphone – 13 series in its home market. Along with the launch of the Xiaomi 13 series, the company will also be unveiling the new version of its custom operating system – the MIUI 14.

The new Xiaomi 13 smartphones are likely to come with the new MIUI 14 OS skin topped on the Android 13 OS. A number of devices from the brand names - Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco are also expected to feature the updated MIUI 14 soon. Here’s what to expect from the updated MIUI 14. Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro and 13 Ultra Launch Confirmed For December 1; Here's What We Know About Designs and Specs of Xiaomi 13 Series Smartphones.

Updated MIUI 14 OS – Details :

The MIUI 14 is a custom operating system from the house Xiaomi based on the Android 13 OS. The latest iteration of the MIUI is expected to come with a lot of new updates and added features.

The MIUI 14 is touted to be lighter than the ongoing version, hence, it is likely to have less bloatware and offer a cleaner and streamlined experience.

The company is also expected to get rid of ads within the UI to make it faster and smoother.

There are likely to be customisable options similar to what is seen on the iOS 16. Older Xiaomi, handsets are expected to receive a forked version of MIUI 14 that are based on Android 12 or even older, but the user interface (UI) is likely to remain same on all the Xiaomi devices that would run on the new MIUI 14 OS.

MIUI 14: Supported Devices

Currently, most of the Xiaomi smartphones run on the MIUI 13 skin on the Android 12 OS, and these are expected to be eligible to get MIUI 14 updates.

In India, the Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi K50i 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Poco F4 5G and similar devices are likely to receive the MIUI 14 update, that can be on the first quarter of next year. 5G Phones: Want To Buy 5G Smartphone? Check This List of 10 Most Affordable 5G-Compitible Mobile Phones Before Ordering.

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch date for the Xiaomi 13 series that consists of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro phones to be 1st December, 2022. The introduction of the updated MIUI 14 OS is confirmed to take place during the launch event of the Xiaomi 13 series.

