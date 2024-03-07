Mumbai, March 7: Xiaomi has finally launched the most awaited Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra flagship smartphones in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and a Leica-powered camera setup. The Xiaomi 14 comes with specifications, features, and designs similar to those of the Xiaomi 14 Chinese and global variants. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra comes with the same round-camera setup on the back as the global variant. The Xiaomi 14 series was launched in China in October 2023 and globally at MWC 2024 on February 25 in Barcelona, Spain.

Xiaomi also briefed about its new SU7 electric car, Xiaomi HyperOS and an innovative ecosystem called 'Human x Car x Home'. The company also unveiled that the new ecosystem will connect people, cars and homes, will aim to offer seamless end-to-end interconnectivity.

Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Ultra Display, Design and Colour Options

Xiaomi has launched its Xiaomi 14 smartphone with the same 6.3-inch AMOLED LTPO display with 1.5K resolution (2700x1200) and 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the smartphone display supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, AdaptiveSync Pro and a peak brightness of 3,000nits. The Xiaomi 14 comes with a 50MP Leica-powered camera with OIS. On the front, the device maintains the same 32MP selfie camera. The design of the Xiaomi 14 smartphone is the same as that of China and other global variants. The new Xiaomi smartphone comes in the following colour options - Black, Jade Green and White.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra, on the other hand, comes with a 6.73-inch AMOLED Quad-Curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and WQHD+ resolution (3200x1440). The device has an aluminium frame and two colour options: white and black. It also has nano-tech vegan leather for better grip.

Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Ultra Processor, RAM, Storage and OS

Xiaomi 14 comes with the currently powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor launched with iQOO 12, OnePlus 12, and Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Xiaomi has introduced a new smartphone with only a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option. Xiaomi 14 Ultra comes with only a 16GB RAM and 512GB RAM and storage option. The smartphone is powered by the latest Xiaomi HyperOS. The device has Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, 3X More Cooling, IP68 rating and other features. It has a 4,610mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge and the Ultra variant comes with 5,000mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge and 80W wireless HyperCharge.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra comes with slight changes in terms of specifications. It has a 50MP LYT-900 sensor along with three other 50MP IMX858 sensor-powered cameras for taking high-resolution pictures. The camera on Ultra variant offers 30X UltraZoom along with UltraRAW features. The company claimed that the four cameras on the back and six focal lengths make it one of the best camera smartphones.

Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Ultra Price in India, Sale Date and Offers

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is launched in India at Rs 99,999 and also offers YouTube Premium subscription free for three months. It also comes with ICICI Bank offers. The company also announced a Xiaomi 14 Reserve Edition, which can be reserved for Rs 9,999 starting from March 11 at 12 PM. After pre-booking, the Ultra model will be delivered to the customers within 3 days. The Xiaomi 14 price in India is set at Rs 69,999. The company said that with offers applied, the device be available at Rs 59,999.

