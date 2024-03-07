New Delhi, March 7: Vivo, a prominent brand in the tech industry, is expected to introduce its upcoming flagship tablet, the Vivo Pad 3 Pro. The specifications of Vivo Pad 3 Pro have been leaked earlier and the latest information suggests that it might come with the updated features for its customers.

As per a report of Gizmochina, the Vivo Pad 3 Pro's key specifications have been leaked, hinting at its imminent launch. As per reports, a recent Weibo post by a tipster has revealed key details about the tablet, including its battery size and other hardware components. The leak suggests what to expect from Vivo's latest offering in its tablet segment. The launch of the Vivo Pad 3 Pro is speculated to take place at the end of March in China with the Vivo X Fold 3 series of foldable phones. OPPO K12 Design Leaked, Likely To Launch Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Vivo Pad 3 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Vivo Pad 3 Pro is rumoured to be the world's first tablet to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, which is expected to produce exceptional performance. The tablet is anticipated to come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It is also said to come with an 11,500mAh battery that will likely support 80W fast charging. Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro Launched in India; Know Price, Features and Specifications of New Vivo Smartphone.

The Pad 3 Pro is expected to boast a 12.95-inch LCD screen with a 3K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. This might provide its users with a smooth viewing experience when watching videos or playing games. The Vivo Pad 3 Pro may feature a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. The operating system is likely to be OriginOS, based on Android 14. These rumoured specifications suggest that the Vivo Pad 3 Pro may perform well in the flagship tablet segment.

