New Delhi, October 6: Xiaomi has confirmed that its latest 17 series will soon launch in India after making its debut in China. The Xiaomi 17 series includes three models, which may include Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. All smartphones come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and run HyperOS 3, which is based on Android 16.

Ahead of the Xiaomi 17 series launch in India, key details like expected price and specifications have surfaced online. The upcoming smartphones are rumoured to come with advanced features and technology. Realme GT 8 Pro Specifications Leaked, Smartphone Likely To Feature 200MP Periscope Camera; Check Other Specifications and Features.

Xiaomi 17 Series Launch in India

The Xiaomi 17 series launch in India has been confirmed, although the exact date is yet to be announced. Anuj Sharma, CMO of Xiaomi India, shared an update on X (formerly Twitter) on September 26, and said, "Excited to showcase the #Xiaomi17Series powered by the cutting-edge #Snapdragon8EliteGen5 at #SnapdragonSummit coming to India."

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Xiaomi 17 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and may offer up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The smartphone is expected to come with a 50MP triple rear camera setup. It may include a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

Xiaomi 17 Pro is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The smartphone will likely feature a 6.3-inch main display with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with a 2.7-inch secondary display on the rear. The device is anticipated to come with a triple 50MP rear camera setup and could include a 6,300mAh battery.

The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is expected to come with a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. The device may feature a 2.9-inch secondary display. It is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The device may feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary, 50MP ultra-wide, and 50MP telephoto lenses, along with a 50MP front camera. It is expected to come with a 7,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition Coming With 144Hz HyperGlow 4D Curve+ Display; Check Confirmed Specifications and Details Ahead of October 8 Launch.

Xiaomi 17 Price in India (Expected)

As per a report of The Statesman, the Xiaomi 17 is likely to start at approximately INR 75,000 in India. However, considering its advanced features and premium specifications, the Xiaomi 17 price in India could rise to nearly INR 85,000.

