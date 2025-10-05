The Realme GT 8 Pro will be launched in China and India with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Ahead of its launch, key specifications and features have been leaked online. According to new information, the smartphone could come with a 1/1.5-inch main camera, likely featuring Sony LYT-700 or IMX906 sensors, and a 1/1.56-inch 200MP periscope telephoto camera, likely with a Samsung HP5 sensor. This would result in a 200MP+50MP+50MP rear camera setup with an interchangeable module. The Realme GT 8 Pro is expected to have a 6.78-inch flat AMOLED 144Hz 2K display, an IP69 rating, and a 7,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition Coming With 144Hz HyperGlow 4D Curve+ Display; Check Confirmed Specifications and Details Ahead of October 8 Launch.

Realme GT 8 Pro Coming With 200MP Periscope Camera

Realme GT 8 Pro: - 1/1.5-inch main camera (could it be Sony LYT-700 / IMX906?) - 1/1.56-inch 200MP periscope telephoto (could be Samsung HP5) iQOO 15: - 1/1.5-inch main camera (could it be Sony IMX921?) - 1/1.95-inch periscope telephoto (could be Sony LYT-600/ IMX882)… pic.twitter.com/eVlIK4W4oN — Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) October 5, 2025

Realme GT 8 Pro Leaked Specs

realme GT 8 Pro : ✅ 200MP 1/1.56" HP5 periscope telephoto, telemacro ✅ 50MP LYT-808 1/1.4" OIS ✅ 50MP UW (likely JN5) ✅ Interchangeable 📸module, Ricoh collab ✅ 7000mAh+🔋120W ✅ Better haptics &🔊 ✅ Ultrasonic FS, IP69 ✅ 2K 144Hz 10bit LTPO BOE flat oled ✅ SD 8E Gen 5 pic.twitter.com/TG031HyJW0 — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) October 4, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

