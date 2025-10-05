The Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition will be launched iwth an 144Hz HyperGlow 4D Curve+ display and massive 7,000mAh battery. The upcoming special edition smartphone would have 7.84mm thin design and 7,000mc2 airflow VC to offer cooling while doing extensive tasks. The new Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition will be powered by the same Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor as the standard models including all the other features. However, it would be offered with some key features and design changes inspired by Game of Thrones series. The company has showcased a limited-edition gifting box inspired by the dragon egg wooden box Khaleesi (Daenerys Targaryen). Besides, it Game of Thrones Limited Edition phone will come with Ice and Fire-themed UI, Northland and Kindoms filter in camera UI, AI Edit Genie for medieval-era editing and other features such as - AI Party Mode, AI Landscape, AI Glare Remover, AI Snap Mode, and more. iQOO Neo 11 and iQOO 15 Tipped To Launch in Soon in China, India With Snapdragon 8 Elite and Snapdragon Elite 8 Gen 5 Processors, Check Expected Specifications.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition Launching on October 8

When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but realmeow survives. Dare to shake the GOT Blind Box, peer within, and claim your epic companion. Coming soon... Know More: https://t.co/LutbiPGDT1#OwnYourRealPower #GameofThronesPhone #realme15Pro pic.twitter.com/PdJfxDGwQs — realme (@realmeIndia) October 5, 2025

