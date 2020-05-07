Xiaomi Mi 10 Flagship Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; to Be Sold Online Exclusively via Amazon & Mi.com

Xiaomi Mi 10 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

The Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi is all set to launch its new Mi 10 flagship range of smartphones tomorrow in the country. Ahead of its launch, the upcoming Mi 10 has been teased online on Amazon confirming its availability exclusively via Amazon, when available for sale. The launch event of the Xiaomi Mi 10 will be held digitally due to the COVID-19 outbreak across the globe. If the market reports are to be believed, the company is expected to launch Mi 10 5G smartphone along with the Mi Box model in India. This can be confirmed as a webpage that emerged on the Mi.com website suggesting the debut of the Mi Box. Xiaomi Mi 10 Featuring a 108MP Camera to Be Launched in India on May 8.

Just 2⃣ days to go for #Mi10 Can't wait to show you guys this incredible device with: 📸Largest camera sensor ever on a 📱 ⚡️Fastest wireless charging 🎥8K Highest resolution video recording 🚀Fast & powerful processor RT🔁with #ILoveMi10 if you❤️this #108MP phone.#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/djfT59ig1P — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 6, 2020

The Xiaomi Mi 10 flagship smartphone will be available for online sales shortly after its official launch date. The sale date will be revealed at the launch event. Xiaomi will be retailing the smartphone online its official website - Mi.com and Amazon.in. The microsite of the Mi 10 shows that the customers pre-ordering the smartphone will receive Mi Wireless Power Bank absolutely free, which is worth Rs. 2,499. As a reminder, the Mi Wireless Power Bank was launched in India in March.

The key highlights of the new Mi 10 smartphone will be 108MP primary camera with OIS and 8K video recording, wireless charging, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 3D curved TrueColor E3 AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, stereo speakers and much more. Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G Smartphone Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The company will be officially announcing the prices for the Mi 10 series tomorrow during the digital launch. However, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has already hinted the prices for the Mi 10 could be pricier than the devices launched in China in February, especially because of direct import, recent GST hike, and depreciating rupee. The Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone was launched in China at a starting price of CNY 3,999 which is approximately Rs 42,800.