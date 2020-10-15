Xiaomi India officially launched Mi 10T series in the country. Both smartphones were initially launched globally last month. The company also introduced Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C in India at Rs 2,499. Mi 10T series comprises of Mi 10T & Mi 10 Pro Handsets. The Mi 10T smartphone with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 35,999 whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB will retail at Rs 37,999. The Mi 10T Pro with 8GB RAM + 128GB will be offered at Rs 39,999. As a part of the launch offer, Xiaomi will be offering up to Rs 3,000 bank cashback, up to Rs 2,000 additional off on exchanging old phone, 12 months no-cost EMI option & up to Rs 500 on Flipkart Super Coins during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.

In terms of specifications, Mi 10T Series flaunts a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels with 144Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Series (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Mi 10T comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP main lens, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera & a 5MP macro shooter. Mi 10T Pro, on the other hand, gets a 108MP primary lens with OIS feature, a 13MP ultra-wide angle shooter & a 5MP macro lens. Both smartphones feature a 20MP selfie snapper.

Xiaomi Mi 10T & Mi 10T Pro (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Mi 10T series phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage and fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging facility.

Mi 10T Series Battery (Photo Credits; Xiaomi India)

Both devices get connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, IR & a USB Type-C port. Mi 10T & Mi 10T Pro pre-orders will commence on October 16, 2020 via Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home stores.

