Xiaomi India will be hosting its Mi Mega launch event today in the country. The company will launch the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Series and Mi QLED TV 75 today during the event. The Mi 11 Ultra handset was launched in China last month as a flagship phone. The Mi 11X Series is said to include two devices - Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro and expected to be rebranded models of Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro+ respectively. The company will also launch its Mi QLED TV 75 along with Mi 11X Series and Mi 11 Ultra phones. The virtual launch event will commence at 12 noon via Xiaomi India's official YouTube and other social media channels. Users can also watch the live telecast of the Mi Mega launch event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra To Be Launched in India on April 23, 2021.

Mi 11 Ultra will feature a 6.81-inch 2K WQHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200X1440 pixels. The phone will also sport a 1.1-inch AMOLED secondary display on the back for taking selfies, watching notifications, battery info and weather details.

Mi 11 Ultra (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Get ready to walk #IntoTheFuture with Mi and witness the launch of The Superphone, The All-new Mi 11X Series & The Theatre Of Tomorrow. Join the Mi Mega Launch Event on 23rd April at 12 noon https://t.co/uiywlQsZBu — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 22, 2021

The device will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. For optics, the handste will come equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP Samsung GN2 wide-angle lens, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens with Sony IMX586 sensor and a 48MP telemacro shooter with 5x optical and 120x digital zoom. At the front, there will be a 20MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Mi 11X and Mi 11 Pro could flaunt a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rates. The Mi 11X is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC whereas the Mi 11X Pro might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. Mi 11X Series could be offered with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Mi 11X phone is expected to feature a 48MP camera sensor whereas the Mi 11X Pro might get a 108MP Samsung HM2 main snapper.

Mi QLED TV 75 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

On the other hand, the Mi QLED TV 75 could carry similar specifications as that of Mi TV Q1 75-inch that is listed on Xiaomi's global website. It will feature a 75-inch QLED screen, Android TV 10, Google Assistant, support for Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Audio and more. Coming to the pricing, the Mi 11 Ultra phone is likely to be priced over Rs 70,000. The Mi 11X device could get a starting price tag of Rs 29,990 whereas the Mi 11X Pro might be priced at Rs 36,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The Mi QLED TV 75 is said to cost below Rs 1,50,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2021 09:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).