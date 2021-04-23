Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold smartphone has been reportedly spotted on the IMEI database and expected to be launched in India soon. The handset is already available for sale in the Chinese market. As per a tipster 'Mukul Sharma', the device has been spotted on the IMEI database with a model number M2011J18G where G represents 'global'. This hints that the device could be launched outside China. Moreover, the tipster also claims that the handset has also been listed on the Indian IMEI website. Mi 11X Series & Mi 11 Ultra Launched, Priced in India From Rs 29,999.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

The company has not revealed any information about when the phone will be launched. Mi Mix Fold is priced at CNY 9,999 (approximately Rs 1,15,600) for the 12GB + 256GB model, CNY 10,999 (approximately Rs 1,27,000) for the 12GB + 512GB model and CNY 12,999 (approximately Rs 1,50,000) for the 16GB + 512GB variant.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold (Photo Credits: Xiaomi

The device is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The foldable handset is said to flaunt an 8.01-inch WQHD+ flexible OLED inner display. The smartphone could also sport a 6.52-inch flexible screen display. In addition to this, Mi Mix Fold might feature a triple rear camera module with a 108MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a liquid lens. It is likely to come packed with a 5,020mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

