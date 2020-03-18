Redmi Note 9S Launching on March 23; Check Expected Price, Features, Variants & Specifications

Redmi Note 9S Launching on March 23 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi Singapore Twitter)

Xiaomi Owned Redmi recently launched Redmi Note 9 Pro series i.e. Redmi Note 9 Pro & Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphones in India. The company now has planned to reveal the new Redmi Note 9S in the Malaysian Market. Xiaomi Singapore Twitter handle has released a poster that mentions that the smartphone will be launched on March 23. Redmi Note 9 Pro Series With Snapdragon 720G SoC Launched In India; Prices, Features & Specs.

According to the revealed poster, the Redmi Note 9S Will come with A Quad Rear Camera Setup and is arranged in the same way as on the Redmi Note 9 Pro & Note 9 Pro Max. The handset is also rumoured to sport a punch-hole display housing a selfie camera. Apple iPhone 9, iPhone 9 Plus To Launch With A13 Bionic Chipset; Reveals iOS 14 Code.

Expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G or a MediaTek Chipset, the Note 9S could be entirely a different model featuring FHD+ Display with smaller dimensions than the 6.6-inch Redmi Note 9 Pro. More details about the Redmi Note 9S will be unveiled during its launch event.