Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone brand officially launched the Redmi Note 9 smartphone in the country last week. The handset was made available for the first sale immediately after the launch on July 24, 2020. The interested customers can get their hands on the handset during the next sale which is slated for July 30. The company now will be launching a new colour variant of the phone on August 6. The Redmi Note 9 Scarlet Red colour variant will be launched in India during the Amazon's prime day sale. Dubbed as 'Undisputed Champion', the smartphone is currently offered in three colours - Aqua Green, Pebble Grey and Arctic White. Redmi 9 Smartphone to Be Launched in India on August 4, Likely to Go on Sale During Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Scarlet Red Colour Launching on August 6 (Photo Credits: Amazon)

As far as the prices are concerned, the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 11,999. The mid variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be retailed at Rs 13,499. The top-end model carrying 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 14,999.

Coming to the specifications, the smartphone gets a 6.53-inch FHD+ display dot display with Aura design, which was first seen on Redmi Note 9 Pro series. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC that is mated with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone run runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 out of the box. It is fuelled by a 5,020mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging. Redmi Note 9 Next Online India Sale on July 30 via Amazon.in & Mi.com.

Redmi Note 9 Next Sale on July 30 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

In the camera department, the Note 8 successor comes with a 48MP primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture. The module also gets an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 13MP selfie camera positioned inside the punch-hole display.

