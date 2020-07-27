Redmi 9 to be Launched in India Launch on August 4 (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

Xiaomi owned Redmi is all set to introduce the Redmi 9 smartphone in India. The company has shared a poster on Amazon India website & its official Twitter handle revealing the launch date & time of Redmi 9. As per the teaser, the smartphone will be launched in India on August 4 at 12 noon & might go on sale during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020. Redmi 9 handset was launched in China last month with key features such as a massive 5,020mAh battery, a quad rear camera module, MediaTek Helio G80 chipset & much more. Redmi Note 9 Next Online India Sale on July 30 via Amazon.in & Mi.com.

In terms of specifications, Redmi 9 could feature a 6.53-inch FHD+ waterdrop notch Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. Expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, the handset may be fuelled by a 5,020mAh battery.

Redmi 9 India Launch (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

The device is likely to be offered with up to 4GB of RAM & up to 64GB of internal storage, a 6GB RAM variant has been leaked recently & India might see an upgraded RAM option during the launch.

We heard that you wanted a new #Redmi product? 😉 We want you to know that we're all PRIMED up! An all-new #Redmi smartphone is coming to YOU on 4th August, 2020! Get ready to go #BackToPrime with #Redmi: https://t.co/tkdmaSc2lE RT & help us share this news! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tcg8MqRTEd — Redmi India - #RedmiNote9 is Here! (@RedmiIndia) July 27, 2020

For optics, there could be a quad rear camera setup featuring a 13MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro snapper & a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there might be an 8MP selfie shooter.

Additionally, the mobile phone is likely to get 4G VoLTE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi Direct, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack & a USB Type-C port.

Redmi 9 is priced at CNY 799 (approximately Rs 8,540) for 4GB + 64GB internal storage whereas 4GB RAM + 128GB storage & 6GB RAM + 128GB models cost CNY 999 (approximately Rs 10,680) & CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 12,820) respectively in China. So we expect Redmi 9 handset's India price to be somewhere around it.

